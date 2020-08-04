Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.56

Headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of -2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Chevron’s analysis:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

