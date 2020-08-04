Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LNG opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

