Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHGG opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,775 shares of company stock worth $16,494,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

