Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,494,875. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $202,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Chegg by 204.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 266,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 178,677 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $447,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth $849,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

