Chefs’ Warehouse Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

CHEF opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $433.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $16,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 495,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 103,019 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.