Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,555,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 325.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 485,117 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 416,209 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

