Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,272 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

