Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pagerduty by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,420 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pagerduty by 98.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,078 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $30,130,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pagerduty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pagerduty by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 552,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

PD opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $40.56.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,647,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,819 shares of company stock worth $10,311,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

