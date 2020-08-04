Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 520,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

