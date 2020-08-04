Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $666,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,980.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.