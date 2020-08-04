Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after buying an additional 1,130,650 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $227.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average of $206.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

