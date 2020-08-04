Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $72.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a current ratio of 34.91.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $977,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,928,612.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $4,172,195. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

