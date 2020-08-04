Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.12. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

