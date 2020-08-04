Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 301,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

