Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,023,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROLL. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.