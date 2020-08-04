Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

ODT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.