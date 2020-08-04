Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 82.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.44.

Shares of MSCI opened at $371.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.06. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $2,979,965 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

