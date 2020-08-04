Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Steris stock opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

