Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,894 shares of company stock worth $17,988,156. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

