Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

TRIL stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.