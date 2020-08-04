Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,526,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 171,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hologic by 59.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

