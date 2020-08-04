Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $438,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,430,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,991,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,135,871. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

