Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

