Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1,357.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 98,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $354,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $910,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,202 shares of company stock worth $4,110,673. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.