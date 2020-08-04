Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $768,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,462,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.36% and a negative net margin of 1,542.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

