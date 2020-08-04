Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $576,000 in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

