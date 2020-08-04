Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $6,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth $9,920,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

