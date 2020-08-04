Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,554 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 165,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.18.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $316.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.