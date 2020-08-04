Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

LOPE stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

