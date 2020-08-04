Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 49.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 6.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Twilio by 14.3% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

NYSE TWLO opened at $286.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

