Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 344,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 112,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.02. Zymeworks Inc has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

