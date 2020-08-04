Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,664 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 625.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

