Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 16,590 Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Redfin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Redfin by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares in the company, valued at $43,083,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. BofA Securities cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

