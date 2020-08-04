Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,583 Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 146,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,294,426.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,077,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 964,740 shares of company stock valued at $43,391,975. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

