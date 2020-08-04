ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ChannelAdvisor has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

NYSE:ECOM opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $610.52 million, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.