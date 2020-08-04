Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.77.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
