Cedar Fair (FUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.77.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

