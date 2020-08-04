CARREFOUR SA/S’s (CRRFY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARREFOUR SA/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. AlphaValue cut CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CARREFOUR SA/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

CRRFY opened at $3.21 on Friday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.