CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 6,562 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $637,104.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

