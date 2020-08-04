Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $72.73 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,028. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.