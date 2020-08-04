Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.45

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.45 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Capstone Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Capstone Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

CS opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $424.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.15.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

