Cantor Fitzgerald Raises CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $20.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 198,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

