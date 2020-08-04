Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to $40.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of CDUAF opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

