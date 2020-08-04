Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF opened at $28.27 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.