Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $125.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Tire from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $117.99.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

