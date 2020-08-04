Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 104,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of CNI opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

