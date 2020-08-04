Canaccord Genuity Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $8.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.07.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $4.23 on Friday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

