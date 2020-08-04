Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 5,014 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter worth $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $95,550.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. raised shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE KYN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

