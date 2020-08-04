Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after buying an additional 288,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after acquiring an additional 421,794 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

