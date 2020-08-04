Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,466,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 24.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Municipal High to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

