Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,713 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 143,858 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGH opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $145.48 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGH shares. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

